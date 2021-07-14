UAE says to launch digital currency within five years

DUBAI, July 13: The United Arab Emirates will launch its first digital currency by 2026, the central bank of the oil-rich Gulf state, which serves as the region's financial hub, said Monday.

Several central banks around the world have recently announced similar plans, while criticising decentralised cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

The Emirates central bank said its plans include "issuing a digital currency and driving digital transformation in the UAE's financial services sector, by utilising the latest artificial intelligence and big data solutions."

The announcement is part of its "2023-2026 strategy" which aims to "position it among the world's top 10 central banks", it said according to state media.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia and the UAE announced a test phase of a common cryptocurrency for cross-border transactions.

The UAE has big tech ambitions, investing in artificial intelligence, launching a space program, and hosting the regional headquarters of large multinational digital firms. -AFP