Air France-KLM puts out tender for 160 planes

THE HAGUE, July 13: Air France-KLM has asked Boeing and Airbus to submit tenders for 160 new planes, potentially making it the largest order ever placed by the company, a Dutch media report has said.

The Franco-Dutch aviation alliance was negotiating a joint order to replace its medium-haul fleet at budget airline Transavia as well as Dutch national carrier KLM, company chief Ben Smith said on Sunday.

The order could be "the largest in the history of the group," he told the Financieele Dagblad.

"The Air France-KLM Group has launched a call for tenders to renew and grow the medium-haul fleets of KLM and Transavia," a company official confirmed to AFP, but stressed it has not placed an order.

Airbus declined to comment.

Smith came under fire in the Netherlands in April over a two-million-euro bonus payout in 2020 despite a loss of 7.1 billion euros ($8.4 billion).

Dutch lawmakers backed a motion demanding the withdrawal of the payment to the Franco-Dutch company's boss and threatening to block any future aid to the group.

They said the bonus was not justified at a time when KLM was receiving state aid to survive the impact of Covid-19.

"The compensation is a decision of the board of directors," which voted largely in favour, Smith told the paper.

"Unfortunately, it is a controversial subject in the Netherlands, but we have to run a business," he said, before concluding: "It is a decision of the board of directors and the shareholders." -AFP



