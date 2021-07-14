US-Bangla operates domestic flights from tomorrow

From July 15, US-Bangla Airlines is going to start operating flights on all domestic routes in compliance with all health regulations.

US-Bangla Airlines has decided to operate 5 flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, 2 to Cox's Bazar, 6 to Saidpur, 6 to Jessore, 4 to Sylhet, Barisal and Rajshahi.

US Bangla General Manager of the public relations Kamrul Islam disclosed the information on Tuesday. For domestic route ticket reservations, one may call 01700-8 or 13605.







