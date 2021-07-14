Premier Bank appoints Kazi Ahsan Khalil as DMD



Kazi Ahsan Khalil

Prior to joining Premier Bank Ltd, Khalil served as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Modhumoti Bank Limited.

Khalil started his banking career in National Bank Limited as Probationary Officer in 1988. Later on, he worked in Prime Bank Limited, First Security Islami Bank Limited, Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited, Social Islami Bank Limited, NRBC Bank Limited and Modhumoti Bank Limited during his long career.

He has 32 years of professional experience in different fields of banking sector. Khalil has completed his Post graduation and Honors in LAW from University of Dhaka.







