Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA urges govt to beef up security on Highways

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) urged the government to beef up security to prevent RMG goods theft on highways.
It also urged the government to boost police surveillance to prevent stealing of RMG export goods on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call during a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the Bangladesh secretariat on Monday, said a press release.
Senior Secretary to the Public Security Division under the Home Ministry Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Inspector General of Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed, Additional Inspector General of Industrial Police Shafiqul Islam, Additional Inspector General of Highway Police Mallick Faqrul Islam, Additional Commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police AKM Hafiz Akhtar and other high officials of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.
Former President of BGMEA Md. Siddiqur Rahman, incumbent BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi), Vice President Md. Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin and Directors Md. Khosru Chowdhury and Haroon Ar Rashid, and leaders of covered van owners association were also present at the meeting.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said increasing incidents of RMG goods theft on the highway do worry apparel exporters as they have to incur financial losses.
"Besides, such instances of stealing taint the image of Bangladesh when buyers discover rags and other materials filled by thieves in cargoes instead of finished garments," he added.
Faruque urged the government for increased vigilance by law enforcement agencies to stop thefts of RMG goods.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan directed the law enforcement agencies to be strict in preventing stealing of garment goods on the highway.
He assured that the Dhaka-Chattogram highway would be brought under CCTV surveillance and work in this regard has already started and would be completed within four months.
Kamal also directed to form a working committee headed by the Additional IGP of Highway Police involving representatives of law enforcement agencies, and BGMEA and covered van owners association to devise ways for curbing theft of RMG export goods on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UAE says to launch digital currency within five years
Vietnam’s Vinfast to launch electric cars in US, Europe
Air France-KLM puts out tender for 160 planes
US-Bangla operates domestic flights from tomorrow
Premier Bank appoints Kazi Ahsan Khalil as DMD
BB allows banks’ CSR activities thru Sena Kalyan Sangstha
India engages local vessels to export rice to BD
BGMEA urges govt to beef up security on Highways


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft