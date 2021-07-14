Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Clients to get upto70pc consumers’ credit to buy ICT devices

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday allowed all scheduled banks to provide upto 70 per cent consumer credit for purchase of digital devices including mobile, laptop, computer and tab, among others.
Of the total value of such digital devices, the customers will have to pay 30 per cent of cost while the remaining 70 per cent would be covered by the bank loans under consumer financing.
BB issued a circular to this effect in which it said, 'the use of digital devices by teachers, students and in the educational institutions has increased as almost all educational institutions were conducting online classes following the coronavirus outbreak.'
Encouraging banks to finance for development of information and communication technology, the BB said that such financing would help attain the government's Digital Bangladesh vision by ensuring access to digital technologies and ICT-skilled human resources.
BB, however, asked banks to comply with other rules and regulations relating to its Prudential Regulations for Consumer Financing- 2004 to provide such loans to the customers.
As per BB's previous rules, banks were allowed to issue loan for upto 30 per cent of such products' value while consumers were supposed to pay at least 70 per cent to secure a bank loan for such purposes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UAE says to launch digital currency within five years
Vietnam’s Vinfast to launch electric cars in US, Europe
Air France-KLM puts out tender for 160 planes
US-Bangla operates domestic flights from tomorrow
Premier Bank appoints Kazi Ahsan Khalil as DMD
BB allows banks’ CSR activities thru Sena Kalyan Sangstha
India engages local vessels to export rice to BD
BGMEA urges govt to beef up security on Highways


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft