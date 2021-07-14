Clients to get upto70pc consumers’ credit to buy ICT devices

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday allowed all scheduled banks to provide upto 70 per cent consumer credit for purchase of digital devices including mobile, laptop, computer and tab, among others.

Of the total value of such digital devices, the customers will have to pay 30 per cent of cost while the remaining 70 per cent would be covered by the bank loans under consumer financing.

BB issued a circular to this effect in which it said, 'the use of digital devices by teachers, students and in the educational institutions has increased as almost all educational institutions were conducting online classes following the coronavirus outbreak.'

Encouraging banks to finance for development of information and communication technology, the BB said that such financing would help attain the government's Digital Bangladesh vision by ensuring access to digital technologies and ICT-skilled human resources.

BB, however, asked banks to comply with other rules and regulations relating to its Prudential Regulations for Consumer Financing- 2004 to provide such loans to the customers.

As per BB's previous rules, banks were allowed to issue loan for upto 30 per cent of such products' value while consumers were supposed to pay at least 70 per cent to secure a bank loan for such purposes.











