Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:03 AM
Home Business

MBL inks deal with Notre Dame University Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

MBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and Notre Dame University Vice Chancellor Dr. Father Patrick D. Gaffney along with their senior colleagues and officials, pose after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Mercantile Bank's Head Office in the capital recently.

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has recently signed an agreement with Notre Dame University Bangladesh.
The agreement was signed by MBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and Notre Dame University Vice Chancellor Dr. Father Patrick D. Gaffney an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Mercantile Bank's Head Office in the capital recently, says a press release.
As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of Tuition fees, Admission fees and other fees from the students through Bank's digital banking service 'MBL Rainbow' and collection booth of MBL at the university premises.
Additional Managing Director and  CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam, Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury from the bank and Father Adam S. Pereira, CSC, Registrar, Father Lawrence N. Das, CSC, Proctor, Father Subrata B. Tolentino, CSC, Deputy Controller of Exam from the university along with other senior officials of both the organisations were present in the ceremony.
Among others SEVP and Head of Treasury Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVP and Head of  Corporate Banking Division Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and Head of HRD Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Chief Financial Officer Tapash Chandra Paul,  AVP and Head of ILM Division (Acting) Tapon James Rozario from Bank and Deputy Registrar Dr. Fr. Shankor L. Rozario, CSC, Student Counselor Fr. Edmond Cruze, CSC, Director: HR Fr. Pongkaj X. Nokrek, CSC, Director: Finance Fr. Amol A. Rozario, CSC from Notre Dame University were present.


