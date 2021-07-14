Video
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:02 AM
Arla Foods ranks 5th in the Global Nutrition Index

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021
Business Desk

Arla Foods ranks 5th in the Global Nutrition Index

Arla Foods ranks 5th in the Global Nutrition Index

Arla Foods, one of the leading global dairy companies, has progressed with consistent improvement to the 5th position of Global Nutrition Index 2021, from 14th in 2016.
The index is presented by The Global Access to Nutrition Index (ATNI), a groundbreaking initiative that evaluates the world's largest food and beverage manufacturers' policies and performance related to the world's most pressing nutrition challenges, says a press release.
The entities placed in the index were assessed on their commitments, practices, and disclosure of governance and management; the production and distribution of healthy, affordable, accessible products; and how they influence consumer choices and behavior.
The key drivers identified towards Arla's improved performance are the new labelling policy, responsible marketing policies, and an improvement in the healthiness of the product portfolio. The progress reaffirms the company's global commitment to affordable nutrition during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Commenting of the progress in the index, Peder Tuborgh, Global CEO of Arla Foods stated: ". Bringing health to the world is central to our vision and contributing to healthy, affordable diets for everyone is equally as important to Arla as driving down our carbon footprint."
Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd, the local subsidiary of the Danish multinational dairy cooperative, has been operating in Bangladesh since 2014 along with its FSSC 22000 (V5) certified packaging facility located in Konabari, Gazipur. Its portfolio currently includes Dano Power, Dano Growth Shakti and Dano Daily Pushti, providing dairy nourishment and nutrition to almost 1.5 crore Bangladeshi consumers every month.
Arla Foods is an international dairy company owned by 9,400 farmers from Denmark, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Arla Foods is one of the leading players in the international dairy arena with well-known brands like Arla®, Lurpak®, Puck®, Castello® and Dano®.
Dano® gives access to milk to millions of Bangladesh people at an affordable price. The company has already created over 1600 direct and additional indirect jobs with its operation in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

