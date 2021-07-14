Mitsubishi says paid 25m euro Dieselgate fine

TOKYO, July 13: Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors confirmed Monday it paid a 25 million euro fine issued by German prosecutors over emissions fraud allegations earlier this year.

German authorities last year raided 10 sites as part of a probe into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi cars, with prosecutors saying they had opened a fraud investigation.

Mitsubishi Motors said Monday it was issued a fine notice of 25 million euros ($29.7 million at today's rates) by the Frankfurt prosecutors office in late March.

"We have not brought an appeal against the fine notice," a spokesman for the firm told AFP, adding the sum was paid "before the end of March". -AFP





