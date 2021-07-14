Asian markets extend rally as traders eye earnings

HONG KONG, July 13: The rally in global stocks extended into Asia on Tuesday as optimism about the upcoming earnings season outweighs worries over the fast-spreading Delta virus variant that is forcing leaders to reimpose containment measures.

Hope that central banks will maintain their ultra-loose monetary policies, or taper them very gradually, is also providing support to traders as economies recover from the ravages of last year's pandemic-induced collapse.

The release of key data and other events will also be closely tracked this week as markets try to get an idea about the state of the global rebound, with Chinese growth, US inflation and several central bank decisions in view.

Wall Street's three main indexes chalked up more records as investors prepared for the earnings deluge with the release of top banks including JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs later in the day.

Observers are predicting the period could be the best in more than two decades, though they warn that the readings would have to be blockbuster to build on the latest markets rally, with many traders "buying the rumour and selling the news". -AFP



