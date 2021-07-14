Video
BD’s WhadaTime wins US-based globee business awards

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

WhadaTime, founded by two Bangladeshi born entrepreneurs in Britain Shadman Sakib and Faisal Sakib, has won the US-based 'Globee Business Awards'.
Shadman Sakib is the founder, chairman, and CEO along with Faisal Sakib co-founder and CTO of interactive short video platform 'WhadaTime' won the award in 'Artificial Intelligence' category.
 Globee Business Awards, a United States of America (USA) based digital platform, are a set of eleven business awards competitions staged annually. They were created in 2003 to recognize accomplishments and contributions of companies and business executives and professionals worldwide.
 Earlier, WhadaTime won the 'Sixth Annual Technology Innovator Awards under the "Best Interactive
Short Video Platform - California, USA" category'. Corporate Vision, a United Kingdom (UK) based digital platform to support and guide better business practices gave the award.
The platform has also made its room the group of top 10 London-based data mining startups and companies.
 WhadaTime is an interactive short video platform born from a mission to connect talented performers around the globe. It's a destination for people worldwide to showcase, consume and engage with talent, ideas, creativity, and culture from anyone, anywhere. Born from Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, WhadaTime is designed to connect viewers with performers, with an integrated AI element dedicated to advanced behavioral analysis for content consumption and creation.
 Innovation at WhadaTime is driven by a clear mission to empower anyone to become a performer, built on the belief that everyone is born with a talent - they need the space and the platform to discover it and display it to the world.
 "Our goal is to be a stimulant that ignites that hidden ability of ordinary people to become the next global phenomenon through using the WhadaTime platform," says Founder and CEO of WhadaTime, Shadman Sakib.
 "And to realize this objective, we are devoted to inventing features that will bring communities together that support each other in growth and positivity," he added.    -BSS


