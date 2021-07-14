Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sterling slides as BoE scraps banks' dividend payments

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey

LONDON, July 13: Sterling edged lower on Tuesday after the Bank of England scrapped pandemic-era curbs on dividend payments by banks but warned some asset prices look stretched.
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said its stress test showed the banking sector was well capitalised to cope with the fallout from COVID-19 on the economy. But the BoE also said in its Financial Stability Report (FSR) that some asset prices look stretched.
The bank added it is keeping a close eye on the housing market and how fast rising prices translate into household indebtedness.
"Sterling looks to have been pressured initially by broader risk related headwinds prior to reflecting on some of the negative references in the BoE FSR press conference," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.
"Bailey has underlined heightened sensitivity to higher borrowing in weaker parts of the economy in addition to warning regarding potential threats to asset price valuations," he added.
Sterling eased 0.2% to $1.3861 against the dollar by 0850 GMT, after jumping to a two-week high on Monday.
Versus the single currency, it was 0.1% lower at 85.49 pence.
Traders were also closely following plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in England.
Sterling has been among the top performing G10 currencies this year following Britain's quick vaccination rollout, which encouraged hopes for a quick economic recovery.
But investor confidence has been hit by a surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases.
"Investors seems to be torn between optimism fuelled by the imminent lifting of all remaining corona restrictions in England and concerns about the spread of the Delta variant," Commerzbank wrote in a note to clients.
England will from July 19 lift the legal requirement to wear masks and for people to socially distance. The government said Britain's vaccination drive has largely broken the link between infections and serious illness or death.
Some strategists expect cable to be driven by the dollar with U.S. inflation numbers due on Tuesday ahead of UK inflation data due on Wednesday.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UAE says to launch digital currency within five years
Vietnam’s Vinfast to launch electric cars in US, Europe
Air France-KLM puts out tender for 160 planes
US-Bangla operates domestic flights from tomorrow
Premier Bank appoints Kazi Ahsan Khalil as DMD
BB allows banks’ CSR activities thru Sena Kalyan Sangstha
India engages local vessels to export rice to BD
BGMEA urges govt to beef up security on Highways


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft