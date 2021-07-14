Vivo V21e has 6 camera system features

Perfect slow-motion video and sharp, clear photos - these are indispensable camera features that most content creators, professionals, or amateurs, prefer to have on their smartphones.

But often, there is a big gap between the expectations and the actual quality of smartphone cameras. vivo's V21e aims to narrow this gap and deliver a professional-grade photography experience to users, providing them with endless imaging possibilities with its superior camera.

Here are 6 key features that enable the V21e camera to capture lifelike photos and videos, regardless of lighting conditions: Front Camera: 44MP Eye Autofocus, Dual-View Video, 4K Selfie Video on the front camera, Rear Camera: 64MP Night camera, Super Night mode in the rear camera and Ultra-Stable Video.

