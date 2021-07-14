Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU puts digital tax plan on hold under pressure from US

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

BRUSSELS, July 13: The European Commission said Monday it would delay its plan to propose an EU digital tax in order to not jeopardise efforts to secure a global deal on fairer taxation.
After an "extraordinary" breakthrough at G20 talks on Saturday, "we have decided to put on hold our work on a proposal for a digital levy", an EU spokesman said, a day after Washington asked Brussels to delay its tax plan.
Meeting in Venice, G20 finance ministers on Saturday endorsed a plan agreed by 132 countries to overhaul the way multinational companies, including US digital giants, are taxed.
The G20 called on negotiators to swiftly address the remaining issues and finalise the agreement by October.
They approved the result of negotiations at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent, and to allow nations to tax a share of the profits of the world's biggest companies regardless of where they are headquartered.
"What is clear is that for us (the OECD deal) is a top priority and this is also the reason why we decided to (delay) our proposal on the digital levy," said EU economic affairs commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.
"It is very important after such a crisis to have an important agreement on this issue," he added after a meeting between EU finance ministers and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
The European Commission has insisted its new levy plan, that was due to be unveiled later this month, would conform with whatever is agreed at the OECD and would hit thousands of companies, including European ones.
Money raised from the digital tax is intended to help pay for the bloc's 750-billion-euro post-pandemic recovery plan.
Three EU countries -- including Ireland, which has become a European base for a raft of US companies thanks to low tax rates -- have yet to sign up to the OECD agreement.
Big Tech's main lobby in Brussels, the Computer & Communications Industry Association, welcomed the delay to an EU levy that "risks derailing international efforts."
"We urge all nations to immediately remove unilateral digital taxes as foreseen in the global framework," added CCIA Vice President Christian Borggreen.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UAE says to launch digital currency within five years
Vietnam’s Vinfast to launch electric cars in US, Europe
Air France-KLM puts out tender for 160 planes
US-Bangla operates domestic flights from tomorrow
Premier Bank appoints Kazi Ahsan Khalil as DMD
BB allows banks’ CSR activities thru Sena Kalyan Sangstha
India engages local vessels to export rice to BD
BGMEA urges govt to beef up security on Highways


Latest News
552 arrested on 13th day of all-out lockdown
UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
Man run over by truck in Joypurhat
Owners urged to pay salaries, bonuses of workers by July 19
Determination led me to be successful in Zimbabwe: Shadman
Pakistan confiscates school books printed with Malala's photos
BB asks banks to provide note counting service in cattle markets
Stocks witness higher ahead of Eid
Cargo ship with Padma Bridge construction materials sinks in Hatiya
High Court reconstitutes board of People's Leasing
Most Read News
AMF fungi to ameliorate heavy metal contamination in soil
Mass vaccination resumes
Notice issued relaxing ongoing restrictions ahead of Eid
Rupganj fire tragedy and attempt to shield our failures
Single day infections break records
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) forms a human chain at Paltan
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire
Boris Johnson slams racial abuse against England's Euro 2020 team
Possible proxy war and actors in Afghanistan
Nepal top court ousts PM Oli
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft