Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:01 AM
Home Business

OPPO Eid sales offer lottery for motorbike, TV set etc

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

The global leading smart device brand OPPO has recently kicked off its Eid offers that include exhilarating gifts, data bundle offer and price drop to make the upcoming festival all the more vibrant and rewarding for smartphone users and O Fans.  
Eid is the biggest festival for Muslims all around the world and especially in Bangladesh Eid is all about sharing and spreading happiness. Eid-ul-Azha is just round the corner and OPPO always comes up with something surprising for their fans and users on such occasion.
This time, to multiply the joy of Eid, OPPO has brought in an array of offers and surprises for O Fans. Smartphone aficionados can enjoy price drop on OPPO F19 Pro whereas they will get free speaker with Reno5.
Moreover, upon buying selective OPPO handsets, customers will have the opportunity to partake in lottery where they may get anything ranging from motorbike, TV, OPPO Watch, OPPO Enco W11, cashback to data bundle offer.
Smartphone users eager to buy F19 Pro can purchase this phone at a price BDT 2000 lower than the original price. During this offer period, users can buy this phone at BDT 26,990 instead of BDT 28,990. On the other hand, customers buying Reno5 will get free Bluetooth speaker during this period until Eid.
That's not all, there is more for O Fans. Upon buying any of these smartphones - A15, A15s, A53, F19 series and Reno5, customers can opt for a lottery where they will have the chance to get different cashback and bundle offers. The customers will get cashback from BDT 500 to BDT 2,000.
Moreover, Robi, Airtel and Banglalink users will get 10-12GB data (allocated in 3 months) with a validity of 7 days upon buying any of these stylish phones - A15, A15s, A53, F17, F17 Pro, F19, F19 Pro and Reno5.
This Eid could be the most rewarding experience if you buy OPPO smartphones. On top of it, smartphone users can avail home delivery service offered by OPPO amidst the pandemic in order to avoid risks of infection. This Eid, stay home and multiply your happiness manifolds with these lucrative offers and treat yourself to something worth taking notice of ahead of the biggest fest.


