

Garment workers to go on leave in phases from July 18

The workers have been given a phase wise leave till 20 July so that they can observe Eid at home in compliance with the health rules. Several members of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers Association (BKMEA) have confirmed this information.

Meanwhile the garment workers have called upon the woners and employers to pay off wages and bonus by July 15, ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha Muslim feast of sacrifice. According to the industry sources most of the ready-made garment factory owners have already started paying salaries and it has been informed that the wages will be paid by July 15 and the subsequent bonus by July 19.

Trade Union leaders said regarding the salary-bonus that in Eid festival a section of the owners create problems with dilly dally in payment. Even on the day of Eid, the workers have to stay in the factory for salary-bonus. In this regard, Prakash Dutt, General Secretary of Bangladesh OSK Garments and Textile Workers Federation has called upon the owners to pay full salary-bonus in all factories by July 15."

According to other sources many factories are scheduling to pay the workers on July 18 and 19. In that case workers will face problems in drawing the amount from the bank.











