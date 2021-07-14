Accountability needed after BD factory fire: USTR

Bangladesh must seek accountability and systemic change in order to prevent future incidents like the fire at the Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj, says US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

"The news of the Narayanganj factory is heartbreaking and raises serious concern," she tweeted on Tuesday. "The Bangladeshi authorities should seek accountability and make systemic changes now to avoid these disasters from ever happening again."

"My sincerest condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy, which reportedly include children," Ambassador Katherine Tai.

The fire at the Hashem Foods factory at Rupganj has left over 50 dead and many others injured. The incident has revived debate over worker and building safety concerns at factories in Bangladesh.







