

Taxation crucial to build tobacco free society: Speakers

The demands were raised in an online round table title "Tobacco Taxation in Budget 2021-22 organized by non-government research organization Unnayan Shamannay.

It called upon lawmakers to work together with anti-tobacco organizations and researchers. Eleven lawmakers participated in the webinar which was moderated by Unnayan Shamannay's Chair and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank- Professor Dr. Atiur Rahman.

Lawmakers Fazle Hossain Badsha, Md. Shifuzzaman, Shirin Akhter, Nazma Akther, Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, Shamsun Nahar, M A Matin; Abdul Mannan, Aparajita Haque, Md. Nurul Islam Talukder and Gloria Jharna Sarker took part in the event.

Dr. Atiur Rahman said an effective taxation can be most effective tool to reduce use of tobacco products. Countries like Philippines, Gambia, Sri Lanka, Colombia and Oman have not only reduced tobacco use significantly through increased taxes, but also were able to realize more revenue through tobacco taxation.

He opined that if all the stakeholders can be properly engaged through evidence-based advocacy then effective tobacco taxation in Bangladesh will be possible as well.

He also put forward some policy recommendations including- incentivizing NBR officials in collecting taxes from tobacco selling and doing further in-depth research regarding tobacco consumption in the country.

Md. Shifuzzaman said- "a caucus may be formed to communicate the effective taxation proposals to National Board of Revenue". Cultivation of tobacco should not receive special supports provided by the government to marginal farmers, said Shirin Akhter.

Participants also emphasized on creating alternative income generating opportunities for tobacco farmers, small entrepreneurs and the workers in tobacco factories.

They recommended that a part of the additional money earned from increasing tobacco taxes should go for this purpose. Senior Project Coordinator Shaheen Ul Alam made closing remarks.









