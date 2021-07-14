Microcredit hit amid C-19

Microcredit provides loans to small-businesses and micro-enterprises but most microcredit borrowers such as small traders, street hawkers, and daily wage labourers failing to repay loans affected by the pandemic and thus creating disruption to microcredit functioning.

Small microcredit lenders are barely surviving while big creditors have somehow managed to weather the storm, industry insiders say. Lenders blame the government dual policy of suspending collection of loan installments from small clients at a time making it mandatory for micro-creditors to repay the banks loans.

Earlier, Shameran Abed, senior director of Microfinance, BRAC and BRAC International, told the media that there was no pressure from them to collect the loan installments. However, due to low debt collection, the institutions are bracing for financial pressure.

He also said that debt collection activities were completely shut down during the lockdown last year. Around Tk3,400 crore of Tk27,000 crore in investments have now turned into non-performing loans (NPLs).

"In 2020 we could not expand any branch. Finding new clients under the current circumstances is very challenging," he added. He also said on an average, Tk 183,000 new loans were provided every month in the first quarter of the year, but that came down to 34,500 loans per month in April and May.

"Brac Microfinance introduced refinance loans, that is, giving money to a client whose earlier loans have remained stuck up. We provided Tk5,000 crore to 500,000 such households across Bangladesh," he said.

Habibur Rahman, joint deputy director of the Association for Social Advancement (ASA), said most creditors cannot borrow again if clients do not repay. ASA's total loan portfolio stands at Tk17,000 crore, of which Tk2,000 crore are NPLs.

Other microcredit organizations officials said that their loan recovery rate remained stuck up at 60-65 percent since the fresh lockdown came into effect this year, which was usually at 96-97 percent during normal times.

Mofizur Rahman, managing director of SME Foundation, said: "Large NGOs have been able to handle the situation temporarily due to their tight financial position. In areas where the prevalence of coronavirus is up, local administration has given verbal instructions on NGOs not to apply pressure to collect micro-loans.

"Our allocation is low, but demand is high. If we can disburse loans with transparency, we will ask for more money from the government. Hopefully, then we will get extra money," he added.

"We have disbursed Tk115 crore in loans with transparency and will try our best to distribute the remaining Tk200 crore in the next six months," he further said.

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Salehuddin Ahmed said the incentive package for SMEs has not been properly distributed. "Due to this, a large part of the fund is lying idle. Therefore, microfinance institutions, NGOs, SME Foundation, and PKSF should be included to increase the loan disbursement from this fund," he added.





























