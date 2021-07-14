Overseas firm, local-foreign JVs can get incentive loans

All trade-related foreign and joint venture companies between local and foreign firms, will now be able to avail loans from the Tk 1.27 trillion incentive package, announced by the government, to recoup losses caused by the pandemic.

So far foreign companies in the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and the industrial establishments in Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park have been getting this facility.

But from now on, foreign industries located outside these zones will also be able to take loans from this stimulus package funds.

In this regard instructions have been issued by the Banking Regulation and Policy Department-BRPD of Bangladesh Bank on Monday.

The fresh directives have been sent to the managing directors and chief executive officers of all the scheduled banks. It states that the benefits of the financial incentive package announced by the Prime Minister could be available by the industrial units in Beja, BEPZA and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park as well as outside the these region. Foreign and local-foreign joint venture owned (domestic-foreign) companies will also get this facility.

The other directions in the circular issued on October 1 last year will remain unchanged. The Central Bank has issued this directive with the power conferred under Section 45 of the Banking Companies Act, 1991. This instruction will be effective immediately.







