Wednesday, 14 July, 2021, 3:00 AM
Stocks rebound, DSEX hit 42 months high

Published : Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded strongly on Tuesday, as investors took fresh stakes pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, rose 57.62 points or 0.92 per cent to 6,266, the highest since January 7, 2018, when the DSEX was at 6,268. Two other indices also ended higher with the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 14.70 points to 2,273 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 7.27 points to 1,354 at the close of the trading.
The market capitalisation of the prime bourse also soared to an all-time high at Tk 5,219 billion on Tuesday, surpassing the previous day's record high of Tk 5,177 billion.
Turnover also jumped to Tk 16.68 billion on the country's premier bourse, in a further buck by 4.32 per cent over the previous day's tally of Tk 15.99 billion. Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 373 issues traded, 212 ended higher, 129 lower while 32 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 299,477 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 612.68 million shares and mutual fund units.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 1.81 billion changing hands, followed by Power Grid Company (Tk 577 million), LafargeHolcim (Tk 471 million), Southeast Bank (Tk 322 million) and LankaBangla Finance (Tk 303 million).
Fine Foods was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.87 per cent while Trust Bank was the worst loser, losing 11.34 per cent following its price adjustment after the record date. The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 179 points to close at 18,220 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 103 points to 10,932.
Of the issues traded, 165 advanced, 118 declined and 27 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 29.30 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 577 million.


