

Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG

"Bangladesh is set to increase energy production from green resources to continue its sustainable goal in energy sector," State Minister for Power, energy and Mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said after signing the MoU for Bangladesh.

Mustapa Mohamed, Economic Affairs Minister of Malaysian Primer signed the MoU for the Malaysian government.

Bangladesh government Energy Secretary, Malaysian Ambassador to Bangladesh Puan Haznah Md. Hashim and senior officials from both sides joined the virtual sigining ceremony.

The process is underway to sign a final agreement with Petronas against the energy sector's growing demands, he said. The tenure of the MoU is two years, he added.

"Bangladesh and Malaysia is working in various sector as a friendly country and we have 20 agreements in different areas," he said.

"We will need around 3150 million cubic feet of gas per day by 2041 to meet our energy demand. We are running after gas shortage that's why we are importing LNG and establishing infrastructure to install FSRU here," Nasrul Hamid said.

He said the LNG would initially be imported from Qatar's state run RasGas, which would be supplied to the national grid through the Floating Storage and Re-gasification Unit (FSRU) at Moheshkhali.

On September 25, 2017, Bangladesh signed a long-term "LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with Qatar's RasGas" to import up to 2.5 million tonnes of LNG annually to meet the country's growing energy demand.

Bangladesh is eyeing importing LNG from the spot market by July in an effort to take advantage of low prices and meet the country's growing demand, according to a senior government official, a move that will see the South Asian country diversify its sourcing beyond term contracts.

RPGCL has already inked a master sale and purchase agreement, or MSPA, with 14 global suppliers separately to import LNG from the spot market, he said.

The RPGCL, a subsidiary of state-run Petrobangla, completed inking deals with the selected suppliers over the past one month, after selecting them following a competitive bidding.

The firms with whom the MPSAs have been signed include -- Mitsui & Co Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, Osaka Gas Co Ltd, and Jera Co Inc. of Japan; Cheniere Marketing International LLP, Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Trafigura Pte Ltd, and Diamond gas International Pte Ltd of Singapore; Excelerate Energy Ltd Partnership of USA, Woodside Petroleum Ltd of Australia, Eni S.p.A of Italy, AOT Trading AG of Switzerland, Petronas LNG Ltd of Malaysia, and the joint venture of Summit Corporation Ltd & Summit Oil & Shipping Co Ltd of Bangladesh.

RPGCL will procure spot LNG based on market prices, terminal availability, re-gasification capacity and downstream demand, the official said.

Spot LNG prices have plunged to historic lows this year on the back of lower demand due to milder than usual winter coupled with the COVID-19 outbreak and increased supply from US and Australia.















Bangladesh has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) online with Malaysian state owned company Petronas LNG Ltd on Tuesday."Bangladesh is set to increase energy production from green resources to continue its sustainable goal in energy sector," State Minister for Power, energy and Mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said after signing the MoU for Bangladesh.Mustapa Mohamed, Economic Affairs Minister of Malaysian Primer signed the MoU for the Malaysian government.Bangladesh government Energy Secretary, Malaysian Ambassador to Bangladesh Puan Haznah Md. Hashim and senior officials from both sides joined the virtual sigining ceremony.The process is underway to sign a final agreement with Petronas against the energy sector's growing demands, he said. The tenure of the MoU is two years, he added."Bangladesh and Malaysia is working in various sector as a friendly country and we have 20 agreements in different areas," he said."We will need around 3150 million cubic feet of gas per day by 2041 to meet our energy demand. We are running after gas shortage that's why we are importing LNG and establishing infrastructure to install FSRU here," Nasrul Hamid said.He said the LNG would initially be imported from Qatar's state run RasGas, which would be supplied to the national grid through the Floating Storage and Re-gasification Unit (FSRU) at Moheshkhali.On September 25, 2017, Bangladesh signed a long-term "LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with Qatar's RasGas" to import up to 2.5 million tonnes of LNG annually to meet the country's growing energy demand.Bangladesh is eyeing importing LNG from the spot market by July in an effort to take advantage of low prices and meet the country's growing demand, according to a senior government official, a move that will see the South Asian country diversify its sourcing beyond term contracts.RPGCL has already inked a master sale and purchase agreement, or MSPA, with 14 global suppliers separately to import LNG from the spot market, he said.The RPGCL, a subsidiary of state-run Petrobangla, completed inking deals with the selected suppliers over the past one month, after selecting them following a competitive bidding.The firms with whom the MPSAs have been signed include -- Mitsui & Co Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, Osaka Gas Co Ltd, and Jera Co Inc. of Japan; Cheniere Marketing International LLP, Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Trafigura Pte Ltd, and Diamond gas International Pte Ltd of Singapore; Excelerate Energy Ltd Partnership of USA, Woodside Petroleum Ltd of Australia, Eni S.p.A of Italy, AOT Trading AG of Switzerland, Petronas LNG Ltd of Malaysia, and the joint venture of Summit Corporation Ltd & Summit Oil & Shipping Co Ltd of Bangladesh.RPGCL will procure spot LNG based on market prices, terminal availability, re-gasification capacity and downstream demand, the official said.Spot LNG prices have plunged to historic lows this year on the back of lower demand due to milder than usual winter coupled with the COVID-19 outbreak and increased supply from US and Australia.