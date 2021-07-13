SC commutes one death sentence, upholds another

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday commuted the death sentence of one Swapon Kumar Biswas to life imprisonment in a case filed over murder of his wife on October 16 in 2006.

In another appeal, the Appellate Division upheld the High Court verdict that delivered death sentence to Md Aminul Islam, for killing Dr Nazneen Aktar, a physician working at Labaid Hospital, and her domestic help in 2005.

A six-member full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain delivered the verdict after hearing the separate appeals filed by Kumar Biswas and Md Aminul Islam, challenging the HC judgement that had upheld their death sentences in two murder cases.

Death sentence of Swapon commuted Swapon Kumar Biswas, a resident of Nandalalpur village of Kumarkhali in Kushtia, killed her wife Swpna Rani Ghosh at his rented house of Syedpur in Niphamari.

Following the SC verdict, Swapon, 43, has to serve 22 years and six months imprisonment.