Five arrested for making counterfeit notes

Detective Branch (DB) under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested five persons and recovered a huge amount of counterfeit currency and its making equipment

from Badda Thana area on Monday.

The arrestees are Abdur Rahim Sheikh, Fatema Begum, Helal Khan, Anwar Hossain and Israfil Amin.

A Gulshan DB team raided a house located at Noorer Chala, Saeed Nagar area of Badda Police Station and arrested them and seized Tk 43 lakh counterfeit money from their possession.



