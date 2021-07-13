SSC-HSC results likely to see alternative assessment

The Ministry of Education is moving towards announcing the results by evaluating the SSC and HSC equivalent examinations in an alternative manner as the situation in Corona is getting worse day by day.

Although how it will be evaluated is not confirmed yet the ministry is thinking about taking the experience of the neighboring countries for this kind of assessment.

Education Minister Dipu Moni said, "There must be some evaluation. Let the students study. The short syllabus that has been given can be read while sitting at home. The plan was to teach the students a short syllabus."

Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Syed Md. Ghulam Farooq said, "We have plans to take the test. But if we can't take the test, we are working on how to do an alternative

assessment."

Dhaka Board of Education published a short syllabus for SSC and HSC candidates on February 5 last, along with the office order signed on February 4.

Earlier, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) rearranged the short syllabus and sent it to the education boards.

Previously assignments were not given to SSC and HSC candidates as there was a plan to take this exam through the short syllabus.

However, weekly assignments of students from class VI to class IX were given during the closure of educational institutions. For this reason, there is no opportunity to evaluate SSC and HSC candidates through assignment.

In the case of alternative assessment in West Bengal at higher secondary level the assessment was done on the basis of 40 percent of the highest marks in 4 subjects in 2019.

No dates have been fixed for the 10th and 12th class exams in Nepal. A task force has been formed to implement alternative assessment methods. Last year the number was reduced and the test was taken.

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority has partially online testing at all three levels of the Achievement Test. However, participating online is not mandatory.

In Australia, the Vacation Curriculum and Assessment Authority and the New Education Standards Authority have set up partial online examinations for their secondary level candidates.

In the case of the Caribbean region, public examinations have been conducted since last June under the Caribbean Examination Council. Candidate is also able to decide not to take the test due to the situation. However, in that case, their results will be given through school-based assessment.

Besides, GCE (Advanced) level examination will be held in Sri Lanka in October. The Federal Board of Pakistan has decided to conduct intermediate examinations from July 12. Practical tests have been omitted. The Nigeria Senior School Certificate Examination will be held in August, with school-based assessments.

Normally SSC and equivalent examinations are held at the beginning of February every year. And HSC and equivalent examinations are held from the beginning of April.

After the completion of the SSC examination in 2020, the incidence of corona increased and the release of results was delayed. HSC and equivalent examinations were suspended. In the end, the Ministry of Education chose the path of alternative assessment by omitting the examination. Besides, eighth class public examination and fifth class public examination were canceled.

As the incidence of corona continues to rise the 2021 SSC equivalent and HSC equivalent examinations have not yet been held.





