Momen suggests UK see its own face in mirror before remarking

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen suggested the United Kingdom see its own face in mirror before advising Bangladesh with inaccurate information.

"This is not acceptable. They should stop this practice," he told journalists while reacting to the UK report's some parts and US issues. The report was released by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Thursday last.

He said BNP leader Khaleda Zia is not under house arrest and their information (in Human Rights and Democracy Report) is not correct.

Referring to rape cases, the Foreign Minister said the highest number of rape cases in Bangladesh would be 9,000 annually while in the UK, rape cases were 7.33 lakh last year despite the UK's population being half of Bangladesh's population.

"It's good for us if they provide an informative report, otherwise it'll appear as a motivated one," said the Foreign

Minister, adding that they should see their own face first before talking about others.

Similarly, Dr Momen said there were 85,000 rape cases in the USA last year and they came to give advice to Bangladesh. "This isn't acceptable."

He said the Acting High Commissioner acknowledged that their report should be objective.

On Sunday, Bangladesh made a protest against the United Kingdom that it was 'grossly misleading' to use the words 'house arrest' in reference to the current situation of Begum Khaleda Zia, the Chairperson of BNP.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned British Acting High Commissioner in Dhaka Javed Patel to convey the government's views and disappointment with certain issues mentioned in the Bangladesh chapter of the Human Rights and Democracy Report 2020.

It was clarified to the AHC that on the application of Begum Zia's brother, the government had - as per the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 - suspended her prison sentence and 'released' her in March 2020 on condition that she would receive medical treatment at home and would not travel abroad.

The government pointed out that the suspension of her sentence and release from prison, applicable for an initial six -month period, were subsequently extended twice in September 2020 and March 2021.

The AHC was told that it would be advisable to consult the authorities concerned of the government in case of any confusion over such legal issues.

It was further suggested that any official document of the UK government should also refrain from using any form of insinuating and misleading statements about the government of Bangladesh or the ruling party, Bangladesh Awami League.

From the government side, concerns were also raised over the use of the number of Rohingyas now temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh.

The Foreign Ministry officials reiterated the government's position on certain terminologies used in the report in reference to Bangladesh that are either not internationally agreed upon or not recognised by Bangladesh's own laws.

AHC Patel took note of the government's views and assured of conveying those to FCDO authorities.

He said the UK valued its diversified partnership with Bangladesh and wished to continue a constructive dialogue on human rights and governance issues through the established mechanisms.

He recognised Bangladesh as a 'maturing democracy' and said the UK government did not take sides with or against any political party of the country.

The officials on both sides agreed on the importance of using authentic sources of information for citations in official documents or reports.

From the Foreign Office, the Director General (West Europe and EU) interacted with the British High Commission officials.







