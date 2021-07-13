

Nurul Huda made Bangla Academy DG

The Public Administration Ministry on Monday issued a gazette notification in this

regards.

Following the provision of Bangla Academy Act, he was appointed in the post for the tenure. But, he will have to cut the working relations with other organizations before joining the office.

In another notification, the PA Ministry, however, appointed Minar Mahmud as director of the Jatiya Grantha Kendra for next three years after joining the office.

