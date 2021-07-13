Video
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:26 PM
Front Page

CTTC arrests Maj Osama, Abdullah of Neo-JMB

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Our Correspondent

Narayanganj, July 12: The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested two members of the 'Slipper Cell' of the Neo-JMB in raids conducted in two 'militant hideouts' here on Sunday.
The arrested were identified as Major Osama alias Nayeem, and Abdullah Al Mamun (David Mamun), both members of the
    military wing of the Neo-JMB.
Crime (CTTC) unit on Sunday night arrested two suspected member of the Neo JMB along with three bombs and bomb-making materials following a raid on a house in Kazipara area at Madanpur port of Narayanganj.
CTTC chief Md Asauduzzaman said three bombs, four remote controls, bomb-making materials and a large number of books on jihad were seized during the raid.
He also said the members of a bomb disposal unit defused the bombs on the spot.
He said Osama was an Imam of a local mosque and used to live in a house beside it with his family. He operated his militant activities from the house, said the officer.
"Three days ago we arrested three members of the Neo-JMB from Mirpur. We got information about Major Osama from them," added Asaduzzaman.
"We arrested him from nearby his home on Sunday evening and later raided his house at night," he said. However, family members of the arrested were not in the house during the raid.
"The house was used as a den of militants to make bombs. The bomb, found near a police box at Siddhirganj in Narayanganj on May 17, was made in this house, CTTC Additional Deputy Commissioner Ahmedul Islam said on Sunday.


« PreviousNext »

