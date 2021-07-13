DNCC passes Tk 4,806.45cr budget for FY 2021-22

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Monday passed the Tk 4,806.45 crore budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2021-2022.

The budget passed at the 7th corporation meeting of the 2nd council of DNCC held through an online video conferencing.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam presided over the function and said, "With

the sincere efforts of all employee and officials at the DNCC, a healthy, vibrant and modern city must be built by freeing Dhaka from the clutches of occupation and corrupt people."

"Today the whole world including Bangladesh is infected by the Covid-19. Therefore, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, everyone must follow the health guidelines including the instructions of the government."

Local Government Minister Tajul Islam in his keynote speech lauded DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam for taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people by tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Tajul Islam also hoped that, the ongoing Aedes mosquito and dengue prevention activities would be a resounding success. He highlighted the need to use a separate ID number for each street in the city.

Among others, DNCC department heads and councilors were present in the meeting.







