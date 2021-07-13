Video
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:26 PM
Front Page

Strict lockdown to be relaxed for seven days from July 15

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to relax the ongoing strict lockdown for seven days from July 15 to 22 for Eid-ul Azha.
During those seven days the government will allow operations of private transports and shopping outlets along with sacrificial animal markets in compliance with health guidelines.
In a handout issued on Monday, the Press Information Department (PID) of the government said relaxing the conditions of the lockdown, the Cabinet Division on Tuesday would issue a notification.
But, strict lockdown will be enforced again from July 23 to contain transmission of Covid-19.
While talking to journalist after a meeting held at the ministry conference room, Home Minister
    Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told that country's poor people nurture various types of cattle in their houses round the year for selling during the Eid period so that they can earn some money.
Due to the strict lockdown, most people will be deprived of selling their cattle and become loser. At the same time, the people will have to travel during the period and buy products for their celebration. Considering everything, the government has decided to relax the restriction for a period and it would be enforced again from July 23, he added.
The Eid ul Azha will be celebrated in Bangladesh on July 21.
Earlier on the day, the Cabinet Division officials also gave indication of relaxing the ongoing nationwide strict lockdown including allowing public transports and reopening shopping malls and markets from July 15. However, the health guidelines must have to be followed strictly.
The tenure of ongoing restriction, which started from June 28 will end on July 14.
Officials said the government will allow private transports and shopping outlets to operate along with sacrificial animal markets in compliance with health guidelines.
The decision was taken in consideration of the livelihood of working-class, regardless of the Directorate General of Health Service's (DGHS) warning that the virus situation may worsen further in the next one week if the infection curve keeps rising.
The country, meanwhile, reported its second highest 220 deaths in a day on Monday and registered 13,768 new cases during the same period which was also a record single-day case count.
The officials, however, said the proposal is awaiting approval of the government's top level. Against the backdrop of surging Covid-19 cases, the government enforced strict lockdown across the country from July 1 for seven days.
Bangladesh Railway has already given announcement of resuming its operation at half capacity from July 15 amid the surge in Covid-19 infection and deaths.
Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon told reporters that the tickets will be available online from tomorrow for train services. All the ticket counters will remain closed and trains will carry only half passengers of its capacity.
However, Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity President Helal Uddin told reporters that they were not interested to open the shops and markets during the highly transmission period of Covid-19.
He said they had already missed the market for Eid and incurred huge loss. They won't have much business during this Eid. So, they don't want to take risks of infection in this period.
However, owners of mass transports like buses and waterways are taking preparation to start operation of the transport ahead of the Eid. But, they haven't given any announcement yet.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) haven't given any announcement either.
Operations of railways, buses, water transports and flights have remained suspended since last July 1.


