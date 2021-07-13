Video
Catastrophe looms if we fail to break C-19  chain: DGHS

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
HM Imam Hasan

For the last few days the country is consistently breaking all records of daily infections and the number of deaths due to Covid-19 while the country ranked seventh in Asia it holds the 29th position in the world.
Though a strict lockdown is in place but the number of infected patients with Covid-19 and the number of deaths due to the deadly virus is increasing which is very alarming said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Even on the 12th day of the continuous lockdown, the number of infection was the highest. No one can be optimistic about the situation. The DGHS is saying that if it continues like this, the situation will soon become miserable and out of control.
    DGHS said last week, the infection rate increased by 37.54 per cent and the mortality rate increased by 48.66 per cent.
Prof Robed Amin, a spokesman of the DGHS, said, "The number of infections is not declining at all. Infections are on the rise in the country, there will be no more empty hospital beds in the next seven to 10 days."
He said, "Covid-19 has spread in all the districts and the infection is continuously increasing. The rate of infection was much higher across the country last month. Some 112,718 patients were infected in June but in the first 10 days of July alone, the number of patients has gone up to one lakh."
"If we can't control the deadly virus in a week, the situation will go out of control. If it continues like this, it will not take much time to reach 14,000 to 15,000 in one day and if the situation is not under control, everyone will fall in danger."
Dr Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "If we don't get any positive effect from the lockdown in July 14 then the ongoing restrictions will have to be tightened more."
According to him, the infection has spread across the country and deaths are also happening for negligence. In that case, just closing the roads is not working. Crowds need to be stopped, especially in mosques.
"Crowds are increasing on the roads, strict restrictions are being relaxed. But even more alarming is the side of the road, hanging out in the shops across the street, hanging out after prayers in the mosque and people going for walks. The infection is actually spreading from these crowds of people," he added.
The country's public health experts also agree with the DGHS's fears. Prof Nazrul Islam, a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said, "This is a warning. But the job of the DGHS officials is not just to give warnings. As many patients are being identified with the virus, effective steps need to be taken to bring each of them under strict management."
"The lockdown is not working. No one is confined indoors, everyone is coming out whenever they get a chance. In fact, the patient has to be identified and taken to isolation, his family members have to be quarantined. At the same time, those who can't test should be instructed to wear face masks. This must be done more strictly. Otherwise, this chain of transmission cannot be broken," he added.
However, he said it is not possible for the DGHS to work alone. After detection the infected must be isolated at home and food must be provided to them. The work of providing food has to be done by the local administration. At the same time, it also has to be done in the city area, which is not happening now. Due to which the poor people are coming out from their houses."


