Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:26 PM
Home Front Page

Tik Tok warns of removal of videos if guidelines breached

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Shaikh Shahrukh

TikTok has warned users about community guidelines. If the users do not follow the company's policy, the videos will be removed automatically, said the portal.
The short-video sharing portal also said that more automated methods will be used to remove videos.
India's tech news outlet gazette reports that TikTok users need to be more
    vigilant now.  The company said on Friday (July 9) that the videos would be automatically removed if it violated community guidelines.
Currently, Tik Tok is tested with the help of technology when a video is uploaded. In particular, a safety team member automatically checks a video to see if there is anything unethical in it.
At this time, if anything outside the policy is found, the user is informed by removing the video.
The company, which is owned by ByteDance, said it would take more automated measures to remove policy-breaking content in the next few weeks. Particular emphasis will be placed on removing the contents that could compromise security, sexuality or other violent and immoral activities.
In addition, TikTok will now focus more on bullying, harassment, misleading information and hate speech. Users will be given a warning the first time they break the policy. However, if they do the same thing over and over again, the authorities will permanently close the account of the users concerned.
Many are complaining that the spread of misleading and hateful information around the world has increased due to various social media. Most of the complainants claim that these are spreading through Facebook and TikTok. In the light of such allegations, TikTok is getting a little stricter than before.


« PreviousNext »

