Khaleda registers for Covid jab

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021
Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has registered online to get Covid-19 shots. She may be given the first dose of vaccine within the next one week, said Khaleda Zia's personal medical team member AZM Zahid Hossain.
While talking to the Daily Observer Zahid Hossain said, "Khaleda Zia seems to be positive about taking Covid-19 shots. For this reason on July 9, on behalf of her, a registration has been filed online on "Surokkha" app."
"The date of vaccination is given by a reply text message to the mobile number mentioned in the registration form. However, Khaleda Zia has not received that SMS till now," he also added.
"Khaleda Zia's physical condition has not improved much," Dr Zahid Hossain said and added "We will appeal to the National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital of
    Mohakhali to arrange for Khaleda Zia to be vaccinated at home. If they do not make that arrangement, she will go to the hospital and get Covid-19 first shot."
In response to the question of, which vaccine will be give to Khaleda Zia Dr Zahid replied "There is no system of vaccination by choice. Therefore, the hospital doctors will take decision which vaccine will be given to Khaleda Zia."
"The date of vaccination is usually given within 1 to 2 week of registration. Accordingly, Khaleda Zia can get vaccinated within the next week," Dr Zahid added.


