Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:26 PM
Govt agency men trade blame for Rupganj fire

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Mamunur Rashid with Razu Ahmad

Negligence and indifference of officials of several government institutions in discharging their responsibilities caused the death of about 52 people in a devastating fire that broke out at Hashem Foods factory at Rupganj in Narayanganj on July 8, it was alleged.
Setting up such a factory requires the permission of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), Department of Environment, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) and Department of Explosives is responsible for issuing fire safety clearance to multi-storied buildings.
Serious issues like lack of fire safety measures and employment of children came to light after Thursday's devastating fire at the factory in Rupganj that killed 52 ill-fated workers.
A factory has to renew its licence every year or every two-three years while it is operating. The authorities are supposed to inspect the factories regularly to ensure the quality of life and safety of the workers.
However, despite all these requirements, no department or agency is discharging its responsibility for the safety of workers at the factories, experts and officials said.
After hundreds of deaths in the fires at factories, the negligence of all government institutions in discharging their responsibilities has come up again and again.
The building was supposed to have a state-of-the-art fire hydrant or
    sprinkler system, but the owner did not install them there, a senior official of the Fire Service and Civil Defence remarked.
No licence has been issued for setting up a chemical warehouse in the six-storey building of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj area of Narayanganj, the Department of Explosives said after a preliminary inspection.
According to the Fire Service Hashem Foods Ltd did not seek approval for the design to set up the chemical warehouse inside the factory. However, the company recently took permission to import extinguishers.
Of the two, one exit at the north side of the building was blocked by goods and machines. It did not have a fire extinguishing system either for the building. The government offices are now trading blame one against the other.   
Rajuk said it is not concerned about the design approval since the building was constructed a long time ago.
Shahidullah Chowdhury, President of Trade Union Centre said, "The DIFE has a big responsibility and it failed to carry it out. If a factory bars DIFE officials from entering the factory, the DIFE has the authority to close it down."
Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun Deputy Director of Department of the Environment at Narayanganj told the Daily Observer that Environment officials regularly visited Hashem Foods factory.  The factory had no fire extinguishing system. The Department of Environment issues factory licences only after factory owners get approval from the Fire Service and Civil Defence, he added.
The Narayanganj district administration and Fire Service and Civil Defence has formed  several  probe panels to look into the incident.
A seven-member strong committee has been ordered to file its report within seven days, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shamim Bepari, who will head the probe, told media in the capital.


