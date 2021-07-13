Single day infections break records



Under oxygen support, a patient with serious Covid-19 symptoms wait on the premises of Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his family members try to arrange his admission there on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

This was the first time that the country has reported over 13,000 single day infections.

Besides, 7,020 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.17 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 31.24 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate

stands at 14.75 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.61.

In the past 24 hours, 613 labs across the country tested 44,067 samples.

On Monday, among the latest victims, 142 were men, and 78 were women. Of them, Dhaka division reported the highest 64 deaths followed by 55 deaths in Khulan, 37 in Chattogram, 23 in Rajshahi, 18 in Rangpur, 13 in Mymensingh, six in Sylhet and four died in Barishal..

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 11,650 men and 4,989 women in the country.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4,051,415 lives and infected more than 187,756,582 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 171,689,684 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





