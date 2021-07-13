Mass vaccination resumes

Mass vaccination programme resumed on Monday with the administering of Chinese-made Sinopharm jabs in the district and upazila hospitals across the country.

On the other hand, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be administrated in the city corporation areas from today.

Sinopharm vaccine will be administrated at the district and upazila levels only.

Under the new arrangement, any citizen of the county over the age of 35 will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the work of delivering the vaccine to all districts and upazilas has been completed.

"Vaccination with Sinopharm jabs will be

stopped in Dhaka city from today. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given instead," the DGHS said.

Prof Shamsul Haque, Director of the DGHS, came up with the disclosure in the daily virtual health bulletin and said, "The mass vaccination programme has started with the vaccine supply available at the moment. Vaccination programme will continue to come on a regular basis."



