

IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds business development confce

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, addressed the programme as the chief guest and Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director of the bank, as special guest.

Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, deputy managing director, Mohammad Ali, chief risk officer, also joined the programme.

