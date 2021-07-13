Video
latest Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23      
Home Business

International flight bookings climb in UAE

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

DUBAI, July 12: Iata has been urging ME governments to develop restart plans to safely relink their citizens, businesses and economies to global markets.
Select travel corridors in the Middle East, including the UAE and Egypt, are showing partial recovery following limited border re-openings, Mastercard said in a new study.
While the global travel recovery remains uneven, a rebound in ground travel and pick-up in domestic flight bookings are showing encouraging signs in the Middle East. "For example, flights out of the Middle East and Africa are gradually improving, with intra-regional travel to Egypt and the UAE most notable," Mastercard's study, Recovery insights: Ready for takeoff?" said.
While, air travel remains down significantly globally, the trajectory is upwards. "In markets like the UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and Kenya, international flight bookings are climbing, but are still at a fraction of where they were before the pandemic began. This also holds true for South Africa, although domestic flights (56.7 per cent share) are recovering at a quicker pace, above its 40.9 per cent share in 2019," said the study.
Global business travel lags global leisure travel by approximately four months. In the Middle East & Africa though, there is a closer correlation to leisure and business travel growth.
"There are indicators of recovery across some markets in the Middle East & Africa, for example gas spending in Nigeria and Egypt are already above 2019 peaks. Although we still have some way to go amidst ongoing uncertainty, there is an appetite among consumers to move and discover. Alongside safe, systematic opening of markets and continued momentum in vaccine rollouts, countries will start to see more signs of gradual travel recovery," said David Mann, chief economist, Asia and MEA, Mastercard.    -Khaleej Times


