Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23      
Home Business

BD boom fuels Indian exports

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

NEW DELHI : Bangladesh jumped four notches to become India's fifth-largest export destination in the year ended 31 March as exports to many of the nation's traditional markets shrank because of the pandemic while its eastern neighbour continued to report economic growth.
Exports to Bangladesh grew 11% in the previous fiscal year even as India's overall exports contracted 7% because of the pandemic, according to government data.
Bangladesh has experienced an unprecedented economic transformation over the past decade and is set to surpass India in terms of per capita income.
India's exports to most of its key destinations contracted as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains. Among the country's top 20 export destinations, shipments grew only to China (27.5%), Indonesia (21.7%) and Brazil (7%), apart from Bangladesh.
While the US ($51.6 billion) remained India's top export destination, China ($21.2 billion) became the second biggest export market, surpassing the United Arab Emirates ($16.7 billion). However, it is Bangladesh that raced ahead of countries such as Singapore ($8.7 billion), the UK ($8.2 billion), Germany ($8.1 billion) and the Netherlands ($6.5 billion). Even Nepal ($6.8 billion) jumped a notch to become India's ninth-largest export market.
In FY21, India's top export items to Bangladesh were cotton and cotton yarn ($1.5 billion), electricity ($517 million), fuel ($496 million), rice ($354 million) and corn ($328 million).
Unlike India, Bangladesh avoided a recession in 2020 even though its gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed down to 2.4% from 8.2% a year ago because of the pandemic. The World Bank has projected its economy to gradually recover from growing at 3.6% in 2021 and 5.1% in 2022 as private consumption, the main engine of its growth, is supported by normalizing activity, moderate inflation, and rising readymade garments exports.
Sanjay Kathuria, senior visiting fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, said the rise of Bangladesh as a sub-regional economic power is unambiguously good for India. "Its growing middle-class provides a big market for Indian agriculture and manufactured goods, as well as for services. The FY21 trade data is proof of this. In addition, Bangladesh is already the biggest source of medical tourists to India. Significantly, its increasingly ambitious private sector can be a major source of foreign direct investment in India's North-East, and India's northeastern states as well as the central government should be paying attention to this aspect of Bangladesh's potential," he added.
India could immensely benefit from Bangladesh's growth, said Nisha Taneja, a professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).
-Mint (Indian financial daily)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds business development confce
International flight bookings climb in UAE
BD boom fuels Indian exports
Average US price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21
Daraz starts online Qurbanir Haat to sell sacrificial cattle
US dollar steady amid pandemic concerns
‘Chinese run illegal risky factories in BD’
Italy keen to invest 200m euros in BD infrastructure


Latest News
Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23
8hrs gas outage in some areas of capital
19 more Covid related deaths at RMCH
Momen reassures on adequate vaccine supply from multiple sources
Sulli Deals: Indian Muslim women offered for sale in ‘auction’
HC forms 10-member board for PLFSL
Plastic surgery booming in China despite the dangers
Gayle's half-century paces West Indies past Australia
Chattogram hospital to admit only Covid patients
WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines
Most Read News
Colourism and of our laws
Italy crowned European champions
Floating hotels on Buriganga River count loss and struggling
Thailand to mix Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines to increase protection
Covid-19 wreaks havoc setting records
Integrating migration and migrants issues
Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a versatile personality
Israel-Palestine conflict plagued by Zionist propaganda
California wildfire advances as heatwave hits west US
‘Use online Digital Haat for trading sacrificial cattle to curb C-19’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft