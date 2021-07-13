Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23      
Home Business

Daraz starts online Qurbanir Haat to sell sacrificial cattle

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

The country's leading online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/), has started its own 'Qurbanir Haat' powered by Shinex Floor Cleaner ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Now, customers can engage in the buying and selling activity of the festival in the comfort of their homes without having to worry about contamination issues, says a press release.
The online 'Qurbanir Haat' will allow customers to purchase their desired animal through the Daraz app by looking at the pictures, videos, and details, including the weight, age, breed, and colour.
The initiative aims to aid customers who cannot manage enough time to visit the cattle markets physically or for those who are afraid of any further spread of the virus. Customers can simply visit ( Qurbanir Haat) and choose from the wide range of cows and goats available before the lot runs out.
Daraz's online Qurbanir Haat comprises 1000 animals in total (700 cows and 300 goats) ranging from BDT 55,000 to a maximum of BDT 8,00,000. All of the animals under the banner are completely organic and free of any impurities. The ongoing online haat will continue on till July 16, 2021. As time is very limited, interested customers need to order fast.
The online haat is offering up to BDT 6500 on cows and BDT 2,500 on goats accompanied by free shipping services and free Hassil. On top of that, to ensure proper hygiene and sanitization, customers will receive Shinex Floor Cleaner free with each purchase. Furthermore, there will be additional helpful benefits for the buyers, such as prepayment options.  
Before the pandemic, temporary Cow Markets used to be set up in playgrounds, streets, and other open spaces. Unfortunately, this year the stakes are high because of the increasing infection from the virus. The initiative by Daraz will enable customers to purchase their favorite cattle from home with just a few clicks while preventing further infection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds business development confce
International flight bookings climb in UAE
BD boom fuels Indian exports
Average US price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21
Daraz starts online Qurbanir Haat to sell sacrificial cattle
US dollar steady amid pandemic concerns
‘Chinese run illegal risky factories in BD’
Italy keen to invest 200m euros in BD infrastructure


Latest News
Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23
8hrs gas outage in some areas of capital
19 more Covid related deaths at RMCH
Momen reassures on adequate vaccine supply from multiple sources
Sulli Deals: Indian Muslim women offered for sale in ‘auction’
HC forms 10-member board for PLFSL
Plastic surgery booming in China despite the dangers
Gayle's half-century paces West Indies past Australia
Chattogram hospital to admit only Covid patients
WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines
Most Read News
Colourism and of our laws
Italy crowned European champions
Floating hotels on Buriganga River count loss and struggling
Thailand to mix Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines to increase protection
Covid-19 wreaks havoc setting records
Integrating migration and migrants issues
Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a versatile personality
Israel-Palestine conflict plagued by Zionist propaganda
California wildfire advances as heatwave hits west US
‘Use online Digital Haat for trading sacrificial cattle to curb C-19’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft