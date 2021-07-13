Video
latest Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23      
Home Business

‘Chinese run illegal risky factories in BD’

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

The recent incident of massive fire in a factory near Dhaka has brought to the fore existence of illegal factories many of which are run by Chinese nationals.
For the last seven years illegal factories have been established in Bangladesh for manufacturing batteries. These factories are run by Chinese businessmen.
Although there is no legal papers for operating this kind of illegal factories but they are not being touched by the govt administration, ET has learnt.
The news is about the Narayanganj Moukuli Bazar factory which was earlier a textile mill but for the last 4 years the factory is being used illegally for the manufacturing of battery. There is no signboard outside the factory and no body knows the name of the battery. The people in nearby area are aware that this factory belong to Chinese businessmen.
Local TV channel Ekkator TV reported some locals are working along side Chinese nationals in the factory responsible for massive pollution.
As Chinese nationals cannot purchase land in Bangladesh and influential person are helping Chinese nationals to set up factories. There is no legal work permit available with the Chinese Nationals and all the factories are running illegally.
Meanwhile police in Bangladesh have arrested on murder charges the owner of a factory where at least 52 people died in last Friday's massive fire, as it emerged that children as young as 11 had been working there.
Four of the owner's sons were also among the eight people detained overall on Saturday over the inferno that broke out on Thursday and raged for more than a day. A separate inquiry has been launched into the use of child labour at the facility.  - The Economic Times (India)


