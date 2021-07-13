Italy keen to invest 200m euros in BD infrastructure

Italy has expressed interest in investing 200 million euros in rural infrastructure construction and communication systems, potable water supply and sewerage in Bangladesh.

Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata expressed this interest while he paid a courtesy call on Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam at latter's office on Sunday, a press release said.

Tajul thanked the Italian government for such interest in investing in these sectors.

The minister also said Bangladesh has become self-sufficient in food today under the worthy leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Unprecedented development has been achieved in various fields including infrastructure and communication system, power, education and health, he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is relentlessly working to transform the country into a developed and prosperous country by 2041, he said.

Emphasizing on the importance of enhancing bilateral and economic relations between the two countries, the minister hoped that Bangladesh-Italy relations would reach on new heights in the future and become stronger. Senior Secretary of Local Government Division (LGD) Helal Uddin Ahmed was also present on the occasion. -BSS



