

Bangladesh vessels to bring rocks from Assam

The Inland Waterways Authority (IWA) of India has begun the International Trade from the river port of Panchughat in Dhubri town as a positive sign.

All seven Bangladeshi vessels are fully loaded at the Dhubri wharf to transport some tonnes of rocks exported from Bhutan which will be sailing soon for Bangladesh through the river Brahmaputra.

According to Nurul Islam, Bangladesh Vessel Sailor, once the ship's crew has completed all relevant papers, the authorities will allow the vessel's crew members to sail from Panchughat, Dhubri, India to Chilmari River Port in Bangladesh.

On July 12, 2019, the river port of Dhuburi's Panchughat, which was a significant river port during British rule, was restored for international trade, ushering in a new horizon. This was the beginning of the International Trade by river from Assam and the North East. -Prag News (India)





