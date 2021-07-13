Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23      
Home Business

Bangladesh vessels to bring rocks from Assam

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Bangladesh vessels to bring rocks from Assam

Bangladesh vessels to bring rocks from Assam

DHUBRI, Assam, July 12: During this critical pandemic period, as many as seven Bangladeshi vessels visited Dhubri using Indian waterways as a trade route.
The Inland Waterways Authority (IWA) of India has begun the International Trade from the river port of Panchughat in Dhubri town as a positive sign.
All seven Bangladeshi vessels are fully loaded at the Dhubri wharf to transport some tonnes of rocks exported from Bhutan which will be sailing soon for Bangladesh through the river Brahmaputra.
According to Nurul Islam, Bangladesh Vessel Sailor, once the ship's crew has completed all relevant papers, the authorities will allow the vessel's crew members to sail from Panchughat, Dhubri, India to Chilmari River Port in Bangladesh.
On July 12, 2019, the river port of Dhuburi's Panchughat, which was a significant river port during British rule, was restored for international trade, ushering in a new horizon. This was the beginning of the International Trade by river from Assam and the North East.      -Prag News (India)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds business development confce
International flight bookings climb in UAE
BD boom fuels Indian exports
Average US price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21
Daraz starts online Qurbanir Haat to sell sacrificial cattle
US dollar steady amid pandemic concerns
‘Chinese run illegal risky factories in BD’
Italy keen to invest 200m euros in BD infrastructure


Latest News
Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23
8hrs gas outage in some areas of capital
19 more Covid related deaths at RMCH
Momen reassures on adequate vaccine supply from multiple sources
Sulli Deals: Indian Muslim women offered for sale in ‘auction’
HC forms 10-member board for PLFSL
Plastic surgery booming in China despite the dangers
Gayle's half-century paces West Indies past Australia
Chattogram hospital to admit only Covid patients
WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines
Most Read News
Colourism and of our laws
Italy crowned European champions
Floating hotels on Buriganga River count loss and struggling
Thailand to mix Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines to increase protection
Covid-19 wreaks havoc setting records
Integrating migration and migrants issues
Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a versatile personality
Israel-Palestine conflict plagued by Zionist propaganda
California wildfire advances as heatwave hits west US
‘Use online Digital Haat for trading sacrificial cattle to curb C-19’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft