Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:24 PM
Home Business

Walmart’s Flipkart to cross $37b valuation

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

July 12: Walmart Inc-owned Indian online retailer Flipkart on Monday ushered back tech investor SoftBank Group Corp as an investor in a $3.6 billion funding round, after which it will be valued at $37.6 billion.
The latest fundraise will take the valuation of the e-commerce firm to more than double the amount for which US retail giant Walmart bought a 77% stake in 2018.
Since the deal, Flipkart has expanded to many small towns and cities, included more items such as furniture and grocery to its online store and increased its warehouses in its race with Amazon.com's India unit.
The Bengaluru-based company is now exploring going public for a valuation of up to $50 billion.    -AFP


