Edotco wins Tower Company of the Year global award

Edotco Group (edotco), an end-to-end integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, has been presented with the Frost & Sullivan award of "Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year,'' for 2021, for the fifth consecutive year.

Alongside this prestigious award, the company also announced that it has achieved the Top 10 Global tower company ranking, according to the TowerXchange, according to a press release.

"Both of these achievements recognise our work across the region. We have continued to play the role of key infrastructure partner in the nations we are present," the press release quoted edotco Group Chief Executive Officer Adlan Tajudin as saying.

He said said In 2020 edotco deployed a series of sustainable design innovations and renewable energy offerings across its footprint as well as initiated partnerships towards the deployment of smart street furniture and next-generation technologies in their mature operating countries.

The organisation also reported successfully reducing its carbon emissions by 58% per site while continuing to champion sustainability infrastructure development and practices throughout the region.

Edotco announced its break into the Top 10 Global Towerco ranking for the first time with a portfolio of 34,100 towers.

"So far in 2021, our key achievements include completing our first build to suit tower in the Philippines, signing new large deals in Bangladesh and being appointed as technology partners by Permodalan Nasional Berhad to equip the upcoming tallest skyscraper in Malaysia with next-generation telecommunications solutions. In the next couple of years, we aspire to break into at least three new markets, repurpose our product portfolio to include fibre and small cells as we reposition ourselves to take on new challenges within the industry and at the same time reshape the organisation to be analytics and data-driven," Adlan said.

Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards recognise best-in-class companies that excel in their respective business segments, as well as their efforts to develop the industry in 2020.













