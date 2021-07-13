

One-third of young women loses job amid C-19: BIGD

The young women who again found a job later, income recovery has dropped only 10% for male youths while it is 21% for female youths in January 2021.

The data mentioned above was presented by Dr Imran Matin, executive director of BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), in a webinar organised on Sunday.

Respondents in the study pointed out that private tutoring, handicrafts, factory jobs, tailoring and light engineering are among the areas in which more young women used to find employment conventionally, but again these are among the hardest hit economic areas in the pandemic.

The respondents also think that recovery of these particular areas will be tough and take time even when the pandemic is over, making it difficult for female youths to come back to paid employment.

The BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) and BRAC's skills development programme (SDP) hosted the webinar titled 'Building a resilient ecosystem for women in the skills sector: challenges and prospects' to celebrate World Youth Skills Day (July 15).

Highlighting the survey findings, Dr Matin said so many working women remaining out of paid work for such a long period may cause many to permanently leave the job market, which may further reduce the already low rate of women's labour market participation.

Covid shock may threaten to undo much of the progress made around women's empowerment unless corrective measures are taken, he said.

Speaking at the webinar, speakers emphasised on greater awareness on the importance of technical and vocational education, and training and development of other skills relevant to both local and global economies.

BIGD in collaboration with SDP has conducted a number of studies identifying the sustained beneficial impact of skills training on women's economic independence.

Joydeep Sinha Roy, head of operations of BRAC SDP, presented findings from SDP's implementation experiences over the years at the event.

The presentation pointed out that culture and traditional gender roles, gender stereotyping, lack of career guidance, safety concerns particularly fear of gender-based violence and sexual harassment, family responsibilities, and availability of quality apprenticeship occupations are the major barriers for adolescent girls' and young women's access to skills learning.

Following the presentation, Tasmiah Tabassum Rahman, current in-charge of BRAC Skills Development Programme moderated a discussion participated by BRAC's Gender, Justice and Diversity Programme director Nobonita Chowdhury, International Labour Organization's programme officer (M&E) for Skills 21 Project Tahmid Arif, and Natore-based Neda Society's executive director Jahanara Beauty.BRAC's Gender, Justice and Diversity Programme director Nobonita Chowdhury, ILO programme officer (M&E) for Skills 21 Project Tahmid Arif and Neda Society ED Jahanara Beauty among others.





