Sacrificial cattle now can be bought online thru bKash

Customers can now buy sacrificial animals from online cattle markets through bKash payment.

Apart from buying animals from 11 online markets, they can also get home delivery and meat processing services through bKash payment.

Of the 11 online markets, customers can buy cow and goat from Daraz, Othoba, Priyoshop, Gorur Hut, and Sadeeq Agro; cow from Ajkerdeal, BD Gorur Hut; goat from Jogan, Hungrynaki, and Khasihaat through bKash payment.

A customer can choose the animal by visiting a relevant link or website. There is also a chance of talking to the seller directly over the phone or in some cases seeing the animal through video. After proper scrutiny, the customer can select the preferred animal and pay through bKash.

Not only buying sacrificial animals, but customers can also enjoy services like booking of butchers and home delivery service from TruckLagbe. Customers can make home delivery payments through bKash as well.

Customers from Dhaka will be able to pay for cattle on Priyoshop, Hungrynaki, and Khasihaat among 11 digital markets while customers from all districts can buy sacrificial animals from Ajkerdeal, Sadeeq Agro and Gorur Hut.

Customers from Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet can buy a sacrificial animal from Daraz.





