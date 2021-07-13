Connecting schools has the potential to boost GDP by up to 20 pc: EIU

An Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report sponsored by Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has found that nations with low broadband connectivity have the potential to realize an increase in GDP by up to 20 percent by connecting schools to the internet.

Today, education systems worldwide have been hit hard by the pandemic, with more than 190 countries instituting nationwide closures of schools. During this time, it is connectivity at home that ensured continued learning for at least a 100 million out of the 1.6 bn out -of-school students across the world. The temporary school closures are shifting perceptions on the need for connecting schools to support learning and close both the educational as well as the digital divide.

A well-educated workforce is more likely to be innovative and foster ground-breaking ideas, leading to economic development and job creation. Access to the internet in schools can also help provide equal opportunities to students in the form of improved learning and skills. These in turn can open doors to new career pathways and better quality of life, thereby benefitting the individual as well as the society at large.

Both the World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Index (2017), and the World Bank Human Capital Index (2017) show a clear corelation between access to internet and quality of education. EIU analysis shows that for every 10 percent increase in school connectivity in a country, GDP per capita could increase by 1.1 percent.

While the global internet penetration rate has increased substantially over the years from 17% in 2005, it is still at a modest mark of just over 50% in 2021 and is not uniform across regions. In the context of the West African country of Niger, the report finds that improvements in school connectivity to Finnish levels could increase GDP per capita by almost 20 percent - from USD 550 per person in the baseline, to USD 660 per person by 2025.

The report focuses on four key actions to make a change: Collaboration is key: A holistic, public/private partnership strategy is needed to coordinate efforts with stakeholders to overcome barriers to school connectivity; Accessibility and affordability: Building infrastructure to enable access to the internet is a starting point. Quality of connection and cost are important factors as well.; Embedding internet and digital tools into education: Once access to school connectivity is achieved, it must be embedded into the curriculum. Teachers must be trained to integrate technology into everyday learning; and Protecting children online: School connectivity provides opportunities for children. Additional steps must be taken to ensure healthy and protected online learning environments. Internet usage must be properly managed to ensure safe and secure use.

The report also recommends that public, private and NGO sector leaders around the world can make a dramatic impact towards bridging the digital divide by joining forces to make internet connectivity a global reality for school children of all ages.





