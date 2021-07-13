

Skill, tech dev key to overcome post-LDC the challenges: Experts

They made the observation at the dialogue on "Challenges and Way forward on Export diversification of Bangladesh upon LDC graduation- A regulatory reform perspective" organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) in association with Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), said a press release on Sunday.

Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah joined as the chief guest while Vice Chairman and CEO of EPB AHM Ahsan made the opening remarks.

Tofazzel Hossain Miah said it is inevitable that Bangladesh may lose a lot of waivers upon LDC graduation. "But now it is the right time to grow other potential export items," he added.

Terming the private sector as the engine of growth, he said every person is the brand ambassador. "We must try to be competitive", he added.

AHM Ahsan said that many experts estimated that due to the pandemic export of Bangladesh might fall to USD 4-6 billion.

He informed that last year export earning was US$ 38.75 billion.

"Of which RMG sector alone constitutes 81percent but it was 84 percent in the previous fiscal. It showed that non-RMG export increased despite it is not in line with the faster pace of RMG sector," he added.

He said policy reforms and policy support will expedite boosting the non-RMG export. "At the end of the day, this is the world of business and government do not do business, rather plays the role of facilitator," he told.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman presented the keynote paper.

He highlighted that light engineering, jute and jute goods, IT and ITES, pharmaceutical, agro and agro-processing, leather and leather goods are some of the promising sectors other than RMG that should be facilitated before entering into the reign of middle income country status.

He termed limited access to finance, shortages of skilled human resources, high duty on import of raw materials, non-tariff barriers, lengthy customs and testing processes, lack of certification, low-cost bank loan, required policy reforms, delay in implementing API Park, weak backward linkage network, lesser agricultural productivity and limited negotiation capability are some of the major challenges of these sectors to be more competitive in the international market.

Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary), Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA); Md. Alamgir Hossain, Member (Tax Policy), National Board of Revenue; Dulal Krishna Saha, Executive Chairman (Secretary), National Skills Development Authority; Dr. Selim Raihan, Executive Director, SANEM; Md. Habibur Rahman, Executive Director (Research), Bangladesh Bank; Md. Abdur Rahim Khan, Joint Secretary (Export 2), Ministry of Commerce; Andalib Elias, Director General (Multilateral Economic Affairs), Economic Affairs Wing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Additional Secretary, Macroeconomic, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance; Dr. Khandoker Azizul Islam, Additional Secretary (Organizational Support Wing) Information & Communication Technology Division; Md. Belayet Hossain Talukdar, Additional Secretary (Development), Secondary and Higher Education Division and Md. Ariful Hoque, Director, Registration & Incentives-1 (Commercial), BIDA also spoke.









