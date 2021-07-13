Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23      
Home Business

Skill, tech dev key to overcome post-LDC the challenges: Experts

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Skill, tech dev key to overcome post-LDC the challenges: Experts

Skill, tech dev key to overcome post-LDC the challenges: Experts

Experts at a dialogue  observed that aligned policies, policy reforms and faster implementation of those are essential to be competitive in other export oriented industries following the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) graduation.
They made the observation at the dialogue on "Challenges and Way forward on Export diversification of Bangladesh upon LDC graduation- A regulatory reform perspective" organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) in association with Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), said a press release on Sunday.
Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah joined as the chief guest while Vice Chairman and CEO of EPB AHM Ahsan made the opening remarks.
Tofazzel Hossain Miah said it is inevitable that Bangladesh may lose a lot of waivers upon LDC graduation. "But now it is the right time to grow other potential export items," he added.
Terming the private sector as the engine of growth, he said every person is the brand ambassador. "We must try to be competitive", he added.
AHM Ahsan said that many experts estimated that due to the pandemic export of Bangladesh might fall to USD 4-6 billion.
He informed that last year export earning was US$ 38.75 billion.
"Of which RMG sector alone constitutes 81percent but it was 84 percent in the previous fiscal. It showed that non-RMG export increased despite it is not in line with the faster pace of RMG sector," he added.
He said policy reforms and policy support will expedite boosting the non-RMG export. "At the end of the day, this is the world of business and government do not do business, rather plays the role of facilitator," he told.
DCCI President Rizwan Rahman presented the keynote paper.
He highlighted that light engineering, jute and jute goods, IT and ITES, pharmaceutical, agro and agro-processing, leather and leather goods are some of the promising sectors other than RMG that should be facilitated before entering into the reign of middle income country status.
He termed limited access to finance, shortages of skilled human resources, high duty on import of raw materials, non-tariff barriers, lengthy customs and testing processes, lack of certification, low-cost bank loan, required policy reforms, delay in implementing API Park, weak backward linkage network, lesser agricultural productivity and limited negotiation capability are some of the major challenges of these sectors to be more competitive in the international market.
Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary), Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA); Md. Alamgir Hossain, Member (Tax Policy), National Board of Revenue; Dulal Krishna Saha, Executive Chairman (Secretary), National Skills Development Authority; Dr. Selim Raihan, Executive Director, SANEM; Md. Habibur Rahman, Executive Director (Research), Bangladesh Bank; Md. Abdur Rahim Khan, Joint Secretary (Export 2), Ministry of Commerce; Andalib Elias, Director General (Multilateral Economic Affairs), Economic Affairs Wing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Additional Secretary, Macroeconomic, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance; Dr. Khandoker Azizul Islam, Additional Secretary (Organizational Support Wing) Information & Communication Technology Division; Md. Belayet Hossain Talukdar, Additional Secretary (Development), Secondary and Higher Education Division and Md. Ariful Hoque, Director, Registration & Incentives-1 (Commercial), BIDA also spoke.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds business development confce
International flight bookings climb in UAE
BD boom fuels Indian exports
Average US price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21
Daraz starts online Qurbanir Haat to sell sacrificial cattle
US dollar steady amid pandemic concerns
‘Chinese run illegal risky factories in BD’
Italy keen to invest 200m euros in BD infrastructure


Latest News
Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23
8hrs gas outage in some areas of capital
19 more Covid related deaths at RMCH
Momen reassures on adequate vaccine supply from multiple sources
Sulli Deals: Indian Muslim women offered for sale in ‘auction’
HC forms 10-member board for PLFSL
Plastic surgery booming in China despite the dangers
Gayle's half-century paces West Indies past Australia
Chattogram hospital to admit only Covid patients
WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines
Most Read News
Colourism and of our laws
Italy crowned European champions
Floating hotels on Buriganga River count loss and struggling
Thailand to mix Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines to increase protection
Covid-19 wreaks havoc setting records
Integrating migration and migrants issues
Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a versatile personality
Israel-Palestine conflict plagued by Zionist propaganda
California wildfire advances as heatwave hits west US
‘Use online Digital Haat for trading sacrificial cattle to curb C-19’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft