Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23      
Home Business

ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting: Lagarde

Published : Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting: Lagarde

ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting: Lagarde

FRANKFURT, July 12: The European Central Bank will change its guidance on the next policy steps at its next meeting to reflect its new strategy and show it is serious about reviving inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview aired on Monday.
Announced last week, the ECB's new strategy allows it to tolerate inflation higher than its 2% goal when rates are near rock bottom, such as now.
This is meant to reassure investors that policy won't be tightened prematurely and boost their expectations about future price growth, which has lagged below the ECB's target for most of the past decade.
"Given the persistence that we need to demonstrate to deliver on our commitment, forward guidance will certaintly be revisited," Lagarde told Bloomberg TV.
The ECB's current guidance says it will buy bonds for as long as necessary and keep interest rates at their current, record-low levels until it has seen the inflation outlook "robustly converge" to its goal.
Lagarde did not elaborate on how that message might change, simply saying the ECB's aim will be to keep credit easy.
"My sense is that we will continue to be determined by maintaining favourable financing conditions in our economy," she said.
She added this was not the right time to talk about dialing back stimulus and that the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, which is worth up to 1.85 trillion euros, could "transition into a new format" after March 2022, its earliest possible end-date.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds business development confce
International flight bookings climb in UAE
BD boom fuels Indian exports
Average US price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21
Daraz starts online Qurbanir Haat to sell sacrificial cattle
US dollar steady amid pandemic concerns
‘Chinese run illegal risky factories in BD’
Italy keen to invest 200m euros in BD infrastructure


Latest News
Cabinet issues notice relaxing ongoing lockdown, restriction again from Jul 23
8hrs gas outage in some areas of capital
19 more Covid related deaths at RMCH
Momen reassures on adequate vaccine supply from multiple sources
Sulli Deals: Indian Muslim women offered for sale in ‘auction’
HC forms 10-member board for PLFSL
Plastic surgery booming in China despite the dangers
Gayle's half-century paces West Indies past Australia
Chattogram hospital to admit only Covid patients
WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines
Most Read News
Colourism and of our laws
Italy crowned European champions
Floating hotels on Buriganga River count loss and struggling
Thailand to mix Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines to increase protection
Covid-19 wreaks havoc setting records
Integrating migration and migrants issues
Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a versatile personality
Israel-Palestine conflict plagued by Zionist propaganda
California wildfire advances as heatwave hits west US
‘Use online Digital Haat for trading sacrificial cattle to curb C-19’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft